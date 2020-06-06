Alavanyo, Nkonya, Bimbilla, Kpatinga Curfew Renewed

Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior has by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours imposed on Alavanyo, Nkonya, Bimbilla, Kpatinga and other surrounding communities.

The renewed curfew hours for Alavanyo and Nkonya Townships and their environs in the Oti Region is from 1800 hours to 0600 hours effective Sunday, June 7, 2020.

While that of Bimbilla and Kpatinga townships and surrounding areas is from 1200 hours midnight to 0400 hours effective Friday, June 5, 2020 on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council.

An official statement signed by the Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said government continue to express its appreciation to the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and the people of the affected areas for their efforts in ensuring peace.

It, therefore, urged them to use the established mechanisms for the resolution of all their conflicts and disputes, exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.

“Meanwhile government reiterated that there is a ban on all persons in the four towns and their environs from carrying arms, ammunitions or any offensive weapons and any person found with any arms would be arrested and prosecuted,” the statement added.

---GNA