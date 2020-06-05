Dormaa East: MP Cut Sod For The Construction Of District NHIS Office Complex

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East Constituency, Hon William Kwesi Sabi, has cut sod for the commencement of one-storey office complex to serve as offices for the District National Health Insurance Scheme.

The building which is expected to be completed in six months, would cost close to one point five million cedis (GH₵1.5m). It would have five offices, one meeting room, reception, kitchenette, store rooms and several toilet facilities. It would have a paved compound, security post and fence.

The people of Dormaa East have since 2008 when the district was created, anticipated an NHIS office to assist in meeting their health requirements but proved futile till few months ago, when the MP hired an apartment to serve as an improvised scheme till the anticipated is done. Prior to the improvised, the people depended on the health insurance offices in nearby districts such as Dormaa Central for their transactions which were quiet inconvenient as was expressed by some aged persons interviewed at the ceremony.

At a short ceremony for the sod-cutting, the Member of Parliament Hon Sabi reiterated that the edifice, when completed, would ease the hustle and bustle the people of the district and its surrounding communities especially the venereal groups go through to access the services of the NHIS in other branches. He said the office would also relief the overburdened surrounding insurance schemes to enhance quality of work. He was of the view that the initiative would enable more people of the district register and access healthcare by the NHIS card.

He thanked the traditional authorities for making land available at a very central place accessible to all. He disclosed that plans are far advanced for the construction of a fire service station and ambulance bay as well as a District Police Headquarters among others. He called on Nananom to make land available for the projects to commence.

The Bono Regional NHIS Project Officer, Mr. Samuel Buabasa said the office would enable the service providers who would be sent to the district discharge their duties effectively and efficiently serve the people than before. He said his outfit would not be hesitant at all to put in place every necessary measure to make the office work and client service conducive and impactful.

The Gyasihene of Mansen Traditional Area, Nana Diamono Asamoah Kumi Achiaw Korkorte, thanked the Member of Parliament for his determination to solve health issues of the people. He appealed to people of the district and delegates of the NPP who would be electing their constituency candidature for the MP slot, to maintain him to partner leadership of the district in developing the district.