Marrying Two Wives Has Made Me Calmer, Marry Two Wives Or More, One Woman Is Un-African — Ras Mubarak Urges Men

The Member of Parliament for Kumbung, Ras Mubarak is asking African men to marry two or more wives.

His reason is that having more than one wife is an exciting thing to do.

According to him, the idea of a single wife is un-African and must not be binding on African men.

Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat today, the lawmaker insists that marrying two wives has calmed him down.

“I will encourage every African man to have two wives or more if you can, it is an exciting thing to do. The idea of one wife is not an African thing, we just copied from the West. I’m first African man before a Muslim, marrying two wives has made me calmer,” he stressed.

He further indicated that no job entices him except marijuana cultivation.

According to him, he will go into weed farming after exiting Parliament in December.

“I’m going to cultivate cannabis but not for smoking rather for industrial use. Marijuana cultivation is a multimillion job opportunity and other places are making so much from it”.