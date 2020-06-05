Use Tema Interchange Responsibly – Akufo-Addo To Motorists

President Akufo-Addo has admonished motorists in the capital city, Accra, to ensure that they use the newly constructed Tema Motorway Interchange responsibly and productively.

The President made the call when he addressed attendees of the commissioning of phase one of the grade separation of the Tema Intersection in Tema today, Friday, June 5, 2020.

President Akufo-Addo observed that indiscipline on Ghana’s roads has cost the country to many lives and it is time for motorists to respect all the rules of driving in a developing cosmopolitan environment such as Accra.

“The economic benefits of this and other trunk roads being undertaken by the Ghana Highways Authority, the department of urban roads and the department of feeder roads will be immersed. Government is committed to the successful completion of all projects and I urge the Ministry of Roads and Highways to see to their expeditious completion. As we talk about the upgraded conditions of our highways, we as Ghanaians need to be mindful of our responsibilities in the use of our roads” President Akufo-Addo said.

“Although the necessary safeguards have been put in place, the severity and frequency of accidents on our highways due to overspeeding and indiscipline are a great reproach to all of us. Motorists must be extra careful and disciplined on the highways and resist the temptation of over speeding. Better roads should be a catalyst for national development and not instruments of death and pain”. “Let us use this superior road network responsibly and productively” President Akufo-Addo added.

Roads Minister

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, in his statement, charged the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) to ensure that all the ancillary works required under the first phase of the project are undertaken for the successful take-off of the second phase.

“I urge Heads of MMDA’S within the project catchment area to ensure that indiscriminate erection of bill boards, pasting of posters on footbridges, kerbs etc. are avoided. Planting of trees should be embarked upon to protect the environment from exhaust pollution” the Minister for roads said.

Project Overview

The Tema Motorway Roundabout was a 5-leg roundabout where traffic from Accra and Tema Pot, Akosombo, Aflao and Tema Community 9 converge, causing heavy traffic congestion during the rush hours. The congestion at the roundabout became an impediment to smooth and sate movement of people and goods which adversely affected productivity and economic activities, especially in the environs of the Industrial City of Tema. The increase in the volume of cargo at the port after the completion of the expansion works also contributed to the significant increase of truck trafic at the roundabout.

In compliance with the National Transport Policy of expanding and upgrading the international corridors to achieve integrated, efficient, and sustainable transport system and help achieve the objective of the transport hub of the West African sub region, the Government of Ghana (GOG) in 2013 made a request to the Government of Japan (GOJ) for a Grant Aid Assistance to implement “The Preparatory Survey for the Project for the Improvement of the Tema Motorway Roundabout”.

In March 2017, the Exchange of notes/ Grant agreement for the survey and design under the Project name “The Project for Improvement of Ghanaian International Corridors (Grade Separation of Tema Intersection in Tema) was signed.

It is expected that the opening of the roads to motorists will greatly improve the capacity of the Tema intersection as well as enhance safety and efficiency of the transport and freight. It will also provide uninterrupted traffic flow to facilitate trade and transit in the West African Sub-Region, contribute to the economic development of Tema and its environs, and minimize the negative effect on the environment from vehicle emissions.

Project Cost and Executing Companies

Messrs CTI Engineering International Co. Ltd was the supervising Consultant with the works executed by Messrs Shimizu-Dai Nippon JV. The project duration was 28 calendar months, that is, from 7th February 2018 to 6th June 2020. The project cost was about 57 million United States dollars.