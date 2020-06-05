A Plus Criticises Ghana Wreath-laying Ceremony For George Floyd

Member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A Plus is wondering why the government of Ghana has organised a memorial and wreath-laying ceremony for the late George Floyd when nothing of the sort was done for the many Ghanaian lives lost either through accidents or brutalities.

George Floyd was an African American who was “gruesomely killed” by a white American police officer in the USA on 25 May 2020.

Floyd, who told the white cop he could not breathe while he knelt on his neck, has sparked protests across the US for the past 10 days.

In Ghana, on Friday, 5 June 2020, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority, Office of Diaspora Affairs and the Diaspora African Forum has organised a memorial and wreath-laying ceremony at the W. E. B. Du Bois Memorial Centre for Pan-African Culture in honour of Floyd with an invitation to African Americans to re-settle in Ghana if they feel unwanted in the USA.

Reacting to this in a Facebook post, A Plus who is also a musician, said: “The government of Ghana is holding a ceremony in honor of George Floyd but government has not been able to tell us why police shot and killed 7 unarmed Zongo boys in Kumasi and what has become of the investigation because Zongo lives don't matter”.

“3 girls went missing in Takoradi but we didn't hold a ceremony to honour them because Takoradi lives don't matter. An unarmed man was shot and killed at Ashaiman during the lockdown but Ashaiman lives don't matter.

“70 Ghanaians died in one accident at Kintampo. We didn't hold an event to honor them. We didn't even do DNA to identity those who were burnt beyond recognition so that their families could give them a befitting burial. We just dug a mass grave and pushed all of them into it. That was the end.”

“Today, we are holding a ceremony in Ghana to honour George Floyd. But this same government sent police to brutalise peaceful protesters in Adenta who were protesting for a footbridge. Ghanaians are not blacks. Their lives don't matter!!! One day all of us will know who really cares about this country and its people. May God grant all of us long life!!!” he added.

