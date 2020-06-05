Expose Apartheid Collaborators — Rawlings To South Africa

Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings has urged South Africans to expose apartheid collaborators, some of whom parade in their countries as patriots after performing some unconscionable and extremely repulsive acts.

He noted that the intelligence machinery of the former apartheid regime of South Africa used to pay treacherous characters in some African countries; adding that the collaborators served as spies and helped to spread malicious disinformation.

Former President Rawlings made the appeal in Accra in a virtual address to mark the 41st Anniversary of the June 4th Revolution, on the theme: “Strengthening the Spirit of Patriotism, Resilience and Integrity in Difficult Times”.

He said because the post-apartheid leadership of South Africa was silent on some of the traitors spread across the continent, many of them were still doing some perfidious things.

---GNA