Muslims Start New Normal Prayers Today

Muslims throughout the country will today observe the Friday prayers under the Presidential directives on Covid-19 precautionary measures announced last Sunday.

The Religious Affairs Ministry has, since the directives, released modalities underpinning the measures.

The Office of the National Chief Imam has, to this end, released guidelines regarding how such Islamic prayers will be held.

One of the measures laid out by the National Chief Imam, in consultation with the leadership of the various Islamic communities, is the call on the various levels of mosque administrations to form Covid-19 taskforce committees to see to the implementation of hygiene protocols.

While discouraging congregational prayers at major mosques in urban areas because of the 100-worshippers limit, the Chief Imam said until further notice, same could, however, be held at minor mosques or in institutional mosques such as the police or military mosques where control could be effected.

The routine prayers in community or neighbourhood mosques may be held with strict adherence to the protocols.

The Chief Imam also demands the mandatory use of face masks and checking of temperatures so that those with above unacceptable readings are politely referred to the mosque committee.

Also to be observed is social distancing and the washing of hands and the application of hand sanitizers alongside the complete abolition of hand cans for the purpose of the performance of ablution.

Kumasi Stakeholders' Meeting

In Kumasi, a meeting organized by the Office of the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam in association with the chiefs of Zongo communities in the region unanimously resolved to abide by the Presidential directives.

In attendance were representatives of the Tijaniyya order, Ahlus-Sunnah wal Jama’ah, Istiqamah, Shi’ah and others.

The clergies also agreed that mosques provided a waiting room or area where a person who became sick at the premises would be isolated pending evacuation, adding that adequate ventilation must be provided in mosques as well as the adherence to social distancing.

Persons with underlying conditions and the elderly would be asked to stay away from mosques.

The Kumasi meeting also resolved that congregants came along with their own mats or used the bare floor if the mosque was tiled. Alternatively mats they resolved to should be spread vertically instead of horizontally with requisite spacing protocol.

Ablutions would be performed at home and not in the mosques as part of the new normal.

“Bowls for offering are to be placed at the entrance of the mosque. Those who handle the money must do so by wearing hand gloves or use sanitizers after touching the money and microphones sanitized after use.

