Allow Us Load Our Vehicles At Full Capacity – GPRTU

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) says its members can no longer continue to load their vehicles at less capacity.

The Union is asking government to allow them as the situation continue to collapse their businesses.

The drivers and owners of vehicles are lamenting what they say is huge financial losses as a result of the current system which requires they halve their passenger capacity to ensure social distancing.

Speaking to Starr News, the Chairperson of GPRTU Kwame Kumah said: “Now with the measures and explanation put in place with the covid-19 safety protocols we can’t take the normal passengers that we take”.

According to Mr Kumah, when their vehicles break down, they don’t have money to repair it.

“We have petitioned the Transport Ministry to, as a matter of urgency review the directive”, he said.

He also added that they are pleading to the government to allow them to take normal passengers so that they can get something to feed their family and expect the government to review the directive.

