Agona West MCE Cuts Sod For The Commencement Of Swedru Town Roads

Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan has cut the sod for the commencement of the construction of 2.5km roads in Agona Swedru.

At the sod-cutting ceremony held at Agona Swedru last Wednesday, the MCE announced that the programme was been carried out to commence the Urban Development Grant projects under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support programme in the Municipality

" The programme is aimed at developing new Cities in an effort at decongesting major cities in the country

Today is indeed another great day with regards to the development of Agona West Municipality and we have every right to be joyous as residents

Am very happy to inform you that Agona West Municipal Municipality is fortunate to be part of the twenty-five (25) Municipalities selected across the country to benefit from World Bank programme

It is also worthy to note that the Assembly has decided to use this programme to improve roads in the Municipality particularly in Agona Swedru"

Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan stressed the importance of good roads adding good roads play key role in the Socio-economic development of every country

" It is for this reason that the Agona West Municipal Assembly and the Central Government have been committed to improvement of roads

As we are all aware, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana has declared 2020 as the Year of Roads.

Efforts are being made to address the bad road network throughout the country. This has started and those of us in Agona West Municipality have witnessed over the past months the asphalting of the Swedru Town roads

Today's sod-cutting ceremony is for the commencement of 2.5km Mahodwe area roads which includes Mahodwe Link, Osama Street, Nana Doudu Street, Nana Donkor Street, Esukontin road, Egya Abusua Road and Otabilkrom road

Others include paving of the forecourt of the Swedru Town Hall and paving of Swedru Taxi Rank. The project is expected to be completed in 12 Months"

The Agona West MCE commended Swedruman Council of Chiefs, Drivers and traders at Osama, as well as Swedru Taxi Rank Drivers Yam Sellers for their utmost co-operation and support, exhibited during the stakeholders' engagement on relocation

Minister for Gender Children and Social Protection, Hon. Cynthia Morrison noted that Government was on course to ensure roads in the country are motorable for smooth transportation of goods and services.

According Hon. Cynthia Morrison who is also the Member of Parliament for Agona West, major road network throughout the Municipality were being constructed.

She mentioned the ongoing asphalting of Swedru Town Roads, Swedru-Akim Oda, Swedru- Winnebago and other routes in the vicinity.