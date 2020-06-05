WN/R: Fire Outbreak Kills Three Children At Bibiani

A fire outbreak has burnt three children to death at Kalifonia, a suburb of Bibiani in the Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

According to Mr Joseph Amehere, Commander of the Fire Service at the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipal area, one Madam Monica came to their office and lodged a complaint that her house had been set ablaze.

Firefighters were immediately mobilized and went to the scene. After extinguishing the flames, they were told that three (3) children had been trapped in their bedroom but unfortunately when they managed to open the room they saw their lifeless bodies.

But a fire service officer who spoke to Starr News’ Kojo Ansah said the fire started from a Television set in the house and the woman left the children in a room to get help but when she returned the fire had exacerbated making it difficult to enter the room to rescue the children.

“According to our investigation, she saw the fire but decided to go out to call other neighbours to come and help her. At the time her husband was not there in the room so she was sleeping with these three children on the bed. But she went out to wake up her sister then they started calling her husband to come and assist them to put out the fire. By the time the Husband came, the fire had engulfed the whole place so the husband collapsed upon entry and they pulled him out that was the point we came in and put out the fire.

“All three children died. She could have done possibly better by bringing out the Children because the children were less than four years, one was 11 months, one was two years and one was getting to four years,” A fire service officer told Starr News.

The Assemblyman for the area who is also a family member Mr Samuel Kwagreey on his part explained that the bodies of the children have been deposited at Bibiani government morgue and appealed to the family members.

---starrfmonline