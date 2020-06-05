ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Hates Your Marriage So Much!!...
Writers OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.06.2020 Social News

Ashorman Estate Wall Collapse Kills Three

Ashorman Estate Wall Collapse Kills Three
Listen to article

Three construction workers have reportedly died.

This was after a wall collapsed on them at Ashorman estate on Friday morning.

The victims, according to an eyewitness are workers of a construction firm working on streets around the Small Dome market area of the Ashorman second lotto kiosk.

One of the victims died on the spot while the two others who were reportedly rushed to the Ashorman Community Hospital also passed on minutes after.

---starrfmonline

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Some 'Ghosts' On Course To Remove Jean Mensa From Office
41 minutes ago

2020 Election: “Integrity Slaughtered Under Jean Mensa-led E...
41 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line