UE/R: New Executive TUTAG Members Elected BTU

Five new executive members of the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) of the Bolgatnaga Technical University (BTU), have been sworn into office.

The new executive has a four-year mandate to run the affairs of the Technical University (TU). They are; Mr. Oswald Atiga Chairman, Mad. Leticia Yamga Vice, Dr. George Duut Secretary Baba Ayannor Organizing Secretary and Mr. Redruth Ayimpoya. Our Correspondent Emmanuel Akayeti has the rest of the story.

The old executive held the ford for the past four years when the Institute was then Bolgatanga Polytechnic until the 3rd of April, 2020 when parliament amended the Technical Universities Act (922) converting the Bolgatanga Polytechnic to Technical University.

Speaking to Radio Ghana, the outgoing Chairman of Bolgatnaga TUTAG Emmanuel Akampagji indicated that, the old executive had some challenges transforming from POTAG to TUTAG as it was the transition period, they were able to blaze the odds and now TUTAG stands as part of Technical Universities (TU).in the country.

He explained further some of the tasks head.

The incoming Chairman Mr. Oswald Atiga on behalf of the new executive thanked the old ones for their dedicated service adding that leadership is all about teamwork and with concerted efforts, he will leave no stone untorn.

Mr. Atiga stated that will welcome any productive suggestion as he intends to work on an open-door policy for all shades of opinions in order to succeed