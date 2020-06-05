Emir Of Qatar, His Higness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani Addressed The World Vaccine Summit 2020 In London, Via Video Conference

Emir Of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani Addressed The World Vaccine Summit 2020 In London, Via Video Conference

The Emir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani addressed the World Vaccine Summit 2020 in London through video conferencing held on 4th June 2020.

In his speech and as usual, the Emir pledged twenty million dollars ($20, 000, 000.00) aid for the summit, which sets a target of US$ 7.4 billion to protect the next generation with vaccines, reduce disease inequality and create a healthier, safer and more prosperous world.

The Emir also reiterated Qatar’s unalloyed support for the Wolrd Health Organisation (WHO) in its fight against the devastating Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) epidemic, and to promote global readiness to confront infectious diseases in the future. A number of heads of states and governments, representatives of countries, heads of international and regional organizations and directors of many world companies attended the conference, on Thursday 4th June 2020.

Here is the full transcript of Emir’s speech, culled from the Peninsula Online, Doha:

The Covid-19 pandemic is an unprecedented challenge and a threat to all humanity, on all levels.

In the absence of an effective vaccine or treatment, some countries and communities found themselves facing two choices.

Both are bitter, either to protect themselves by lockdowns, which might paralyse the economy, or not to sacrifice the economy, but risk people's lives.

Some countries chose to compromise by coexisting with the pandemic and fighting it at the same time.

This crisis showed that international cooperation and the exchange of experiences are indispensable.

This requires increasing the mutual efforts to eradicate Covid-19 using effective vaccines and medication, and getting ready to confront future pandemics in the long run.

Qatar did its best to respond quickly to the serious ramifications of the crisis and went above and beyond, taking preventive actions and measures to limit its impact, and to protect its citizens and residents.

Considering the significance of human solidarity in these testing times we offered over 20 countries around the world medical aid, including medical equipment and supplies, and building field hospitals, in addition to 140 million dollars in financial aid to the multilateral healthcare institutions that work in vaccine development and guarantee the effectiveness of medical care, especially in developing countries.

In this context, we invite the international community to work together to guarantee health equity regarding access to medication and the required medical equipment for all countries.

Qatar renews its support to the World Health Organization for its outstanding efforts in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and reinforcing the global preparedness to combat any future pandemics.

I would like to declare Qatar's new commitment to provide an additional $20 million in aid.

Finally, I would like to express my gratitude once more to the United Kingdom for organizing this conference hoping that it will achieve its desires outcomes.

Sender:

Fatmata B. Bangura

Acting Programme Coordinator

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF)