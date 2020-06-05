Ashanti Regional Minister Rallies Support For New Voter Register

Listen to article

People who do not participate in the registration process for new Voter Identity Cards cannot vote with the old one talk less of contesting for a national position, the Ashanti Regional Minister has said.

Addressing journalists at the Regional Coordinating Council, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah encouraged residents in the region to take advantage of the opportunity to have their names on the 2020 General elections voter roll.

‘’I must make it clear that the upcoming voter registration exercise is for the benefit of all Ghanaians because those who would participate will have the new card that will be used for voting and other purposes that may require the card”. The Minister noted.

The press conference according to the regional Minister was necessitated by numerous calls he had received from journalists in the region to share his views on the ongoing brouhaha over the exercise.

Mr. Osei Mensah dismissed claims that the ruling New Patriotic Party was hiding behind the Electoral Commission to get a new register that would favor them, arguing that several past presidents of Ghana changed the electoral register that won them the elections upon request from the EC.

He further noted that if the EC finds the current voters’ register problematic and for peace and tranquility sake wants to compile a new register, nothing stops them, adding that Ghanaians must rather support them to get a clean register.

The regional Minister urged persons who have turned 18 years and have not registered to get get the opportunity of voting for the first time and also have an identity card to be used when the need arises.