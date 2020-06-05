Covid-19 Survivor To Serve As An Ambassador

Three persons out of the seven who tested positive to COVID-19 in Sissala East have recovered.

This was after 26 days in isolation where the three made up of two females and a male underwent two separate tests, conducted at different times and came out negative.

Mr Alex Bapula, Municipal Director of Health has disclosed.

Mr Bapula disclosed this when he led the recovered persons with health officials to their families where he asked family and community members to gracefully accept them into their midst.

He advised the recovered persons to "Eat well when you leave to help improve your immune system, but still ensure you practice the new normal protocols and I also enjoin the communities and all of us to support them".

Some undisclosed amount of money with other foodstuffs was made available to them to help them start a new life.

One of the recovered, a male, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said during the partial lockdown as announced by the President, "I moved from Bole to Tumu whilst my wife who tested positive to COVID-19 also traveled in from Accra".

Asked about where he got the infection from, he couldn't tell where he got it from and advised all to be careful.

He declared his intention to advocate against discrimination and stigmatization and called on all persons in the communities to avail themselves to what the Ghana Health Service says and appealed for the strict observance of the protocols of handwashing with soap under running water, social distancing among others.

About a month ago, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister who interacted with the Sissala East emergency health response committee on COVID-19 called on residents in the Upper West to be encouraged to accept and integrate persons who have recovered from the pandemic to make life easier for them.

The Minister explained that "stigmatizing infected persons who have recovered from COVID-19 is inhuman” and called on communities to assist all to reintegrate.

---GNA