Motorbike For Circuit Supervisors To Ease Work

The Upper West Regional Education Directorate has taken delivery of 85 Motorbikes to be distributed to Circuit Supervisors to help improve school supervision.

The motorbikes were expected to boost the efforts of the Circuit Supervisors to carry out their supervisory and monitoring activities of the schools.

Handing over the motorbikes, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister stressed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo led government was committed to improving the education sector in the country.

He said the government would do everything within its limit to ensure that teachers were well resourced to perform their duties effectively.

“It is only through education that we can liberate ourselves, especially in the Upper West Region. Education is my priority and whatever I can do to improve it is what I will do”, Dr. Bin Salih noted.

He explained that as part of efforts to enhance the education sector, he supported the region to participate in the National Sports Festival, which took place in the Upper East Region last year.

Dr. Bin Salih added that he also helped organise the regional education forum last year to ascertain the challenges in the education sector for redress.

He urged the beneficiaries of the motorbikes to take good care of the machines and to use them for the intended purpose.

The Regional Minister also appealed to the Ghana Education Service to recruit more teachers in the Upper West Region, especially those at the rural level, as some of the teachers from towns and cities shunned those deprived areas.

On his part, Mr Godfrey Dongyeru, the Acting Upper West Regional Director of Education, noted that performance at the Basic Education Certificate Examination and the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination over the years was abysmal.

He explained that the motorbikes would help strengthen supervision to improve academic performance in the region.

Mr Mac Donald Baadannakuu, the Upper West Regional Chairman of Circuit Supervisors, commended the government for coming to their aid and its continuous support for education in the region and the country in general.

He gave the assurance that they would take good care of every equipment given to them to work with and would use that for the intended purpose.

Mr Baadannakuu, however, appealed to the government to provide them with the needed support to fuel and maintain the motorbikes.

