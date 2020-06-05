'June 4 Was Not A Product Of Any Political Movement' — Rawlings

Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings said the positive disruptive force and energy of June 4, 41 years ago, was not a product of any political movement or action.

He noted that the spontaneous eruption on that fateful day represented the unadulterated spirit of liberation that was collectively sought after, as a nation at the brink of collapse.

Speaking at the 41st anniversary celebration of the June 4 Revolution in Accra, former President Rawlings noted that nothing more had signified or exemplified the patriotism and resilience of Ghanaians than in those difficult moments.

“Many were those who sacrificed their lives and livelihoods in order to bequeath to subsequent generations a more just society with equal opportunities for all, irrespective of their religion, tribe, ethnicity, political or educational status,” he said.

“We must be reminded that we are a country borne out of difficult situations where some had to toil and shed their blood.”

The anniversary, on the theme: “Strengthening the Spirit of Patriotism, Resilience and Integrity in Difficult Times,” was marked virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Former President said Ghanaians must never forget their past nor erase the memories of where they came from.

He said commemorations like that allowed Ghanaians to ponder, reflect and re-examine themselves - their conduct and policies and to see if those had properly been aligned to their core values of probity, accountability, integrity and social justice.

“When people shamelessly attempt to erase the truth, because they lack scruples, it rather perpetuates a state of corruption that derails all we have achieved while glorifying exploitation, perversion, dishonesty, immorality and criminality.”

“More painful is the fact that while we expect some of these historical distortions to come from our natural opponents, some within our own political culture decided it was time to join the bandwagon and re-write the history that birthed our political culture.”

---GNA