Beatrice Boateng: The Best Candidate For GRASAG Legon Women’s Commissioner Post

Accra, Ghana, June 3, 2020//-Ms Beatrice Boateng’s interpersonal relation, good communication skills coupled with her experience in student politics and corporate Ghana, among others make her the best candidate for Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG)-Legon Branch Women’s Commissioners position.

She is competing with another woman for the position in the upcoming GRASAG Legon election which is expected to place next academic year.

When African Eye Report caught up with Ms Boateng affectionally called BB, she did not hide her desire in wanting to lead women of the GRASAG.

Her own words: “I have the experience and most especially my demeanor, passion and persistent spirit and nature makes me a better person for this position”.

“I am a former Women’s Commissioner for 2015/2015 academic year of the marketing department in my former school (Kumasi Technical University) where i served diligently. And ofcoure i am a marketing person, customer stewardship is my number one priority.

With the passion, skills and experiences gathered and still gathering, I am convinced I want to do this and can do it more than expected with the help of God”.

The power now is in the hands of the abled members of GRASAG Legon to vote massively for her in the upcoming election.

Ms Boateng who is currently pursuing a two-year Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Marketing programme at the University of Ghana Graduate Business School, is confident that she will carry the day.

From the look of things, “I am confident I will come up victorious in the election”, she stated.

Ms Beatrice Boateng, Women’s Commissioner Hopeful for Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG)-Legon Branch

Projects to be implemented if she gets the nod

Ms Boateng who is not new to the issues confronting female students in her school, when given the nod she pledged to organize periodic symposia on career, school and family life to empower them.

Another project which is dear to her heart is the setting up of a Special Anti-harassment Unit to liaise between graduate women and the sexual harassment committee of the university to help bring a lasting solution to the canker.

With her mantra of “Let’s Build Together As Women “, she will also strengthen the school peer-counseling unit to assist on academic, social and general wellbeing of graduate women.

Under my watch, I will organize periodic woman health and wellbeing screening programmes for the women”, the pretty GRASAG Legon Women’s Commissioner hopeful told this publication.

The affable Ms Boateng was quick to add that under her tenure as the Women’s Commissioner, periodic outreach programmes of mentorship would be organised to help empower girls in the society.

Furthermore, she would also like to build the career capacity of the graduate women to face this ravaging COVID-19 pandemic world where everything has really gone digital and organizations are not just looking for just the normal but the newly well equipped digitally advanced women with the knowledge.

Ms Boateng would make this possible by employing the expertise of resource persons to help train the graduate women on how to use required digital tools for the modern workplace .

“Multitasking whereas being a strength can equally be a weakness if not balanced well. Women get frustrated sometimes when faced with too many things at a time.

But I think as women, we have the strength and if we are able to nurture and train our minds in the right directions, we can take up any task and finish it well with very less stress”.

Ms Boateng who is also currently the Managing Director of Erica B Hotel in Kumasi, is service-oriented young lady with human beings as the fulcrum.

Previous working life

She a service-oriented person with seven years of working experience in the field of service with eminent organizations in Ghana.

She did her national service at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Subsequently, Ms Boateng has had experience in previous work places where she led and served effectively and efficiently.

She worked at Vodafone Ghana as a A-Team lead and customer care executive, Golden Foundation Microfinance as a customer care executive, and CDH Insurance.

“I have also worked with the Nantel Systems Limited, Northern Sector Distributor for Nestle and Vodafone Ghana”, according to her.

Interest

Ms Boateng has a profound interest in brand marketing, relationship marketing, and service marketing. Hence, she explores the chances she gets in working in those fields.

“I am equally interested in internal marketing. I believe success is a result of healthy relationships”.

Ms Boateng who described herself as ‘an extroverted introvert and a very disciplined young woman’, is seen by her family and friends as hardworking and a goal-getter.

“ I am a firm and a credible young woman who do not compromise on my integrity and as a result makes sure things are done right.

Inspiration

Ms Boateng takes inspiration from God almighty and the great women out there seeking out for the welfare of other people.

“I am motivated to work hard to achieve my dreams and aspirations in other to be able to help build my fellow women and children. I believe that success is a conscious effort made constantly, and that is what I live with.

My will-do and can-do spirit has and is helping me achieve my goals in life. I have an interest in empowering both genders especially females”.

Ms Boateng believes that, if not the best, women empowerment is amongst the best solutions to alleviate poverty in Ghana.

GRASAG Legon Women’s Commissioner hopeful aspires to be an accomplished marketing lecturer, a marketing consultant, and an entrepreneur, looking out for the less privileged and helping to build a better Ghana.

By Masahudu Ankiilu Kunateh, African Eye Report