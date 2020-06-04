Upper East: EC Registers 125 Persons In Pilot Exercise

The Electoral Commission (EC) has successfully registered 125 Ghanaians in the Upper East Region during the two-day piloting exercise of the New Voters' Registration.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga after the exercise, Mr William Obeng Adarkwa, the Regional Director of the Commission, said 60 people were successfully registered on the first day of the exercise, which took place in Bolgatanga, the Regional Capital.

A further 65 persons were captured on the second and final day of the exercise without technical challenges, Mr Adarkwa added.

He said it was imperative for the EC to adopt measures that would make the process of registration and voting smooth, fast and credible without any challenges, and added that the current system was faster than the previous one.

The Regional Director disclosed that the pilot exercise was necessary for the EC to test the efficacy of the new technology, identify the problems associated with it and work effectively to address them before rolling out the nationwide registration exercise.

He said only persons with the Ghana Card or Ghanaian Passport were eligible to register for the Voter Identification Card, however, persons without any of the two could get two persons who are eligible to vote to guarantee for them.

He explained that one person could stand surety for only 10 persons, after which the person is disqualified from standing surety for more people.

The Regional Director warned members of the public to desist from forging their identification to enable them to register or help people who are not Ghanaians and not qualified to register to do so.

He said if a person or persons are found guilty of breaking the electoral law, the full riguor of the law would be applied.

He assured residents that safety protocols would be strictly observed during the nationwide registration exercise and encouraged all Ghanaians of voting age to fully participate.

—GNA