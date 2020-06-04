Covid-19 Cases Hit 8,885

Ghana has recorded additional 327 Covid-19 cases.

This brings the number of positive cases to 8,885 from the 8,548 recorded yesterday.

This was contained in Ghana Health Service (GHS) latest update.

The number of recoveries has also increased by 57 increasing the tally to 3,189.

The number of deaths have however stayed at 38.

This leaves the active case count at 5,658.

—Daily Guide