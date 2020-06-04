ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Hates Your Marriage So Much!!...
Writers OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.06.2020 Headlines

Covid-19 Cases Hit 8,885

Covid-19 Cases Hit 8,885
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Ghana has recorded additional 327 Covid-19 cases.

This brings the number of positive cases to 8,885 from the 8,548 recorded yesterday.

This was contained in Ghana Health Service (GHS) latest update.

The number of recoveries has also increased by 57 increasing the tally to 3,189.

The number of deaths have however stayed at 38.

This leaves the active case count at 5,658.

—Daily Guide

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Make COVID-19 Vaccine Freely Accessible — Akufo-Addo Urges W...
30 minutes ago

NDC Officials Cited In Abandoned Saglemi Housing Project To ...
30 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line