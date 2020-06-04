NPP Elders Congratulate Akufo-Addo On His Acclamation

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Council of Elders has congratulated President Akufo-Addo on his acclamation as the party’s 2020 Presidential candidate.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, the Council says “our country has been most fortunate to have at this time, a person of your calibre in the saddle of leadership whose handling of a very difficult and delicate situation has won the admiration of many of his colleague Heads of State – the global acclaimed of the strategy and leadership of our dear President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo deserves our sincerest praise and acclamation. You have made our dear country, Ghana very proud.”

The NPP on June 3, announced that it had acclaimed President Nana Akufo-Addo as its presidential candidate for 2020 elections.

NPP made this known in a statement issued by its General Secretary, John Boadu.

It says “the Party has also resolved to acclaim the sole candidate who had filed his nomination to contest in the Presidential Primaries, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as the Party's 2020 Presidential Candidate.”

Primaries

Also, the party announced that it has scheduled June 20, 2020, to hold its parliamentary primaries in the 168 Constituencies where the Party has sitting MPs to elect its parliamentary candidates for the 2020 General Elections.

“These critical decisions were taken by the party at a National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings jointly held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra,” it indicated.

“The date for the acclamation of the Presidential Candidate and his Running Mate will soon be communicated to the general public. Equally, the Party will soon issue guidelines for the conduct of the Parliamentary Primaries,” it added.

The Council of Elders stated that Ghana could not have had a better leader than Akufo-Addo “who has always dedicated his life to the betterment of our society and always acknowledging the need to provide a safety net for our unfortunate brothers and sisters.”

The Council says Ghana has been blessed to have Akufo-Addo, “a leader of extraordinary courage, vision and dedication during this period of global pandemic of the coronavirus which has held the entire world to ransom.”

