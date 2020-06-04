Nursing And Midwifery Council Warns Facebook Imposters

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (N&MC) has warned individuals using Facebook accounts in its name to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

A statement from the Council indicated that the fraudsters are using the photographs of one of the Council's Senior Officers, Eric Lipe Abaye, to defraud clients and stakeholders of their resources, promising them jobs, PIN renewal and assisting them in passing the licensing examination.

“Additionally, the imposters are reported to request for payment of monies from their victims through mobile money with the following numbers 0245419435, 0548223308, 0550332159, 0240818540 and 0555275728,” the statement added.

The Council has, therefore, urged its stakeholders to be wary of such imposters. It said they should pay attention to only the official Facebook account named, “Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana with a blue tick, signifying that the page has been verified by Facebook”.

The statement, jointly signed by Head, Public Affairs Directorate, Nana Boateng Agyeman and Senior Administrative Officer, Eric Lipe Abaye, further noted that the authorized banks of the Council are GCB Bank and Agricultural Development Bank.

“Please note that all announcements and information emanating from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana will be published on its website, Facebook page and other official social media handles,” the statement said.

It further called on the general public to “promptly report” anyone who is soliciting monies on behalf of the Council to the Police or its Public Affairs Directorate.

“Anyone contacted by such Facebook or Social Media accounts soliciting monies on behalf of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana should promptly report to the Police or the Public Affairs Directorate of the Council on the following, 0302522909/10, 0200862772, and 0501079037,” it said.

—Daily Guide