Ec Machines In Western Region Failed To Work On 2nd Day Of The Pilot Exercise

he National Democratic Congress in the western region is disappointed but not surprised at the malfunctioning of the EC machines on the 2nd day of piloting of the new system in preparation for their ill-motivated new voters' register.

The NDC and other major opposition political parties together with over 18 civil society organizations have vehemently kicked against the EC's idea of compiling a new voters register.

The electoral commission has given different reasons for their decision which have failed to attest to the evidence on the ground supporting the credibility of the current register.

The national Democratic Congress deemed it dangerous to compile a new voters register especially because of COVID-19 and time limits.

We, however, wanted to monitor the events at the various piloting centers nationwide to ascertain what the EC was up to.

Apart the general concerns of time-wasting before completing the exercise and the erratic nature of machines we were shocked that all the machines at the regional EC office could not function this morning, forcing the regional EC to suspend the exercise.

Our major concern as an important stakeholder in this exercise is that if with this small sample size expected to register at a polling station will elicit such basic faults with the new machines, then why would we subject Ghanaians to a new system with untrusted machines for an unwanted exercise? Imagine the negative implications if such a calamity befalls in the heat of the exercise.

We can't change a trusted system which has improved astronomically since its inception in 2012 for untrustworthy machinery and system ahead of a major crucial election like the December one.

