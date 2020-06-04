Ease Of Restrictions A Difficult Decision But The Right Way To Go

The Presidency under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has shown a strong sense of leadership and quality in this difficult time. The coronavirus pandemic which still hangs on the neck of countries in the world has proven to be a difficult infection to overcome. But frankly speaking, the government of Ghana has done so well in containing and managing the situation so far.

On Sunday, at the 10th presidential state address on the virus, the President eased several of the restrictions that was imposed on the many sectors of the economy. It was indeed trying times for all but with the deliberate attempt by government and cooperation by the citizens largely, the country has come this far under such a good containment of the deadly virus.

Schools, churches, gatherings and several activities which may affect the country if not attended to, have been allowed to roll out with various guidelines in order to ensure coherence and compliance to the general plan by the government to come out of the virus.

The ministries involved are set to detail the plan ahead of the directive. The ministry of education, ministry of Chieftancy and religious affairs, ministry of communication are all doing their best to make this difficult step run smoothly.

The NDC notably have recoiled their earlier stance that restrictions was to rig elections to now say ease of restrictions is also to rig elections. But as said by the first gentleman of the land, they need it for their political survival and the country will not be plunged into their diversionary tactics.

We at this point as one people must draw our strengths inherent in our civil society and give our outermost support to the leadership and the good job they are doing for the country and demonstrate that we started this war together and we shall win collectively at the end.

May God Bless Ghana.

...Signed...

Nana Boateng

NPP Germany Branch Communications Director.