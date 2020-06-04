Heavy Downpours Displace Many At Tongor-Dzemeni

A downpour at Tongor-Dzemeni in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region has ravaged 30 houses and displaced 70 people.

The rainstorm, which lasted more than an hour, also destroyed a church building, and flooded shops and houses, leaving the inhabitants stranded.

Mr John Abotsi, the Assemblyman for Tongor-Dzemeni West Electoral Area, told the Ghana News Agency that the flood also swept away some goods from the shops.

He said the displaced people, some with minor injuries, were lodging with relatives and friends.

Mr Thomas Avuworda, the Assemblyman for Tongor-Dzemeni East Electoral Area, described the storm as devastating and feared more houses could be damaged if it continued to hit the community.

He urged people living in dilapidated buildings to move to safer places to avoid loss of lives.

He appealed to the National Disaster Management Organisation to provide some relief items to affected persons and entreated the people to avoid throwing garbage into drains.

—GNA