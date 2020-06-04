UG Commences Exams On June 8

The Management of the University of Ghana has fixed June 8 to July 3 for the commencement of examinations for all students, including final year students.

A statement from the University, copied to Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday, said arrangements were being made to receive registered final year students who may wish to relocate to the various campuses.

It said on-campus resources would be made available from June 15 till July 3, 2020, which marks the end of the examination period.

The statement said the University's on-going online teaching and learning programme for the second semester of the 2019/2020 academic year would progress as planned.

It said all final year students who were unable to participate in the online programme were expected back on campus from June 15 to begin their make-up lessons from June 22 to July 10 and sit for the final examinations from July 18 to August 1, 2020.

Also, final year sandwich students would be allowed back on campus to continue and complete their final semester from June 15, 2020.

"Further communication on return protocols for students who will return to the campuses of the University will be issued in due course," it said.

The statement emphasised that all other students are not expected to be on the campuses of the University as per the Presidential Directive, adding that it would continue to remain closed to students who are not in their final year.

The update was in response to the President's Address on May 30 on the ease of restrictions for educational institutions, it said.

---GNA