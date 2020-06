Covid-19: Nigeria’s Cases Hit 11,166

Listen to article

Nigeria's coronavirus cases have ballooned to 11,166.

This was after it recorded some 348 new cases of coronavirus.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet on Wednesday night, June 3, 2020.

It says 3,329 persons have been discharged.

Deaths related to the virus are also 315.

Breakdown of new cases

Lagos-163

FCT-76

Ebonyi-23

Rivers-21

Delta-8

Nasarawa-8

Niger-8

Enugu-6

Bauchi-5

Edo-5

Ekiti-5

Ondo-5

Gombe-5

Benue-4

Ogun-2

Osun-1

Plateau-1

Kogi-1

Anambra-1