Covid-19: Africa’s Cases Reach 158,318

Africa has recorded an increase in its positive Covid-19 cases.

This brings the total of 158,318 as at June 3.

According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (AfricaCDC)

67,630 Covid-19 patients have recovered.

Making the announcement in a tweet, the AfricaCDC said 4,508 people have unfortunately died from the infection.

“#COVID19: update in Africa (As of 3 June 2020, 6 pm East Africa Time)54 African Union Member States reporting 158,318 cases, 4,508 deaths, and 67,630 recoveries, ” the tweet said.