COCOBOD Boss Enstooled As Sumpahene Of Yamatwa

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Boahen Aidoo has been enstooled as Sumpahene of Sefwi Yamatwa in the Bia West District of the Western North Region.

His stool name is Nana Sumpahene Nana Yaw Asante; endowed with the traditional powers of an Nkosuohene of Yamatwa.

Mr Boahen Aidoo was given this honour when he and his delegation made a courtesy visit to the Ahenfie of the Chief of Yamatwa as part of his week-long farm inspection and farmer-engagement tour, from the 1st to the 6th of June, to assess the quality of the work done in pruning cocoa farms.

In presiding over the ceremony, Nana Yaw Berima, the Gyasehene of Yawmatwa said that the position was in recognition of the good work that the COCOBOD Boss had done for the community and the region at large.

He noted that they were pleased with his performance during his time as the Western Regional Minister and also delighted by the interventions, particularly, the Cocoa Rehabilitation Programme, which has been introduced under his leadership.

Yamatwa is one of the towns in the Western North Region which has been worse affected by the Cocoa Swollen Shoot Virus Disease (CSSVD). As such, the town, along with its nearby communities are among the very early beneficiaries of the Cocoa Rehabilitation Programme, which was introduced by the present management of COCOBOD, to curtail the spread of the disease, which had destroyed many farms and livelihoods.

In his response, Hon. Joseph Boahen Aidoo thanked the Chiefs and elders of Yamatwa for the honour bestowed on him, and also spoke about COCOBOD's firm commitment to the curtailment of CSSVD, and the restoration of the livelihood of farmers in the town and across the nation.

---Daily Guide