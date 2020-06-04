CID Questions Kofi Adomah Nwanwani For Predicting Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo in his tenth national address on updates on the novel coronavirus lifted some restrictions on the country.

By this, schools were allowed to open for final year students. Restrictions on churches and mosques were also lifted except they are to take a majority of 100 people at a time.

Prior to these announcements, a journalist with Angel FM, Kofi Adomah Nwanwani, made some predictions on these directives on his YouTube page.

He said that people should expect that Akufo-Addo will reopen schools for final years, and allow for religious activities to commence only with a specific number of congregants.

These predictions seemed very accurate to what the President announced, hence attracting the attention of the Ghana Police Service Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

Speaking to Umaru Sanda on Wednesday’s edition of Eyewitness News, Kofi Adomah disclosed that he was called and questioned by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng of the Public Affairs Unit of the CID as to where he got the information from.

“On Tuesday, I was called by the PRO, Madam Juliana Obeng. The information was in relation to a publication I made before the President’s address on Sunday. According to her, her superiors felt my prediction was too accurate so I needed to answer some questions. The time the call came was impossible for me to go so I pleaded that they allow me to come on Wednesday. So on Wednesday afternoon, I had to go with my General Manager to answer the questions. They asked me to explain how I came by that information. Generally, journalists will not tell their sources but they were projections so I didn’t find anything wrong with that. They just questioned me and allowed me to go,” he said.

Calls for easing of restrictions

Before the President’s address, there had been several calls by Ghanaians, asking for the easing of the public gatherings protocol.

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, for instance, had indicated that it was not expecting a spontaneous easing of the COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

According to the Council, such a move should be done in a gradual process.

Giving reasons for this view, the General Secretary of the Council, Rev. Emmanuel Barrigah said their call for a gradual easing of the restrictions will give them ample time to prepare their congregants on how to embrace the new normal.

Former President, John Mahama was also expecting a significant easing of restrictions and called on the government to first conduct more widespread testing.

“…In the face of the imminent easing of restrictions, let me repeat the call on the government to consider conducting mass testing, at least, at the point of need,” Mr. Mahama said in a tweet.

