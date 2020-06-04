Transportation On Oti River Now Safe—Maritime Boss

Transportation on inland waters especially in Krachi East Municipality has been made safer due to a project embarked upon to get all tree stumps in the Oti River removed.

Thomas Alonzi, director for Ghana Maritime Authority who was on a working visit to the Dambai with some other Naval staff said transportation on inland waters in the country is very scary due to tree stamps which pose risk to transportation on inland waters.

According to him, it is against this backdrop that the Ghana Maritime Authority contracted a Kete-Krachi Company two years ago to uproot all tree stumps in inland waters to ensure the safety of transportation on inland waters in the country and Krachi East is no exception.

He expressed satisfaction at the extent of work done and said now transportation has been made safer as a result of the project and pledged his commitment to do more if need be to ensure safety on inland waters.

He disclosed that the total cost of the project is 19 million Ghana cedis.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Krachi East, honourable Patrick Jirima who received the Naval team expressed thanked the Ghana Maritime Authority for instituting this exercise and said transportation accidents on the Oti River have become a thing of the past Krachi East Municipality.

Some boat drivers who spoke to Kano news expressed joy over the exercise and said now they even work at night on the Oti River without fear.