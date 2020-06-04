Covid-19: Businesses Urged To Adopt Risk Assessment, Safety Management Measures At Workplace

Listen to article

Mrs. Bernice Wilmot Oppong, a Certified International Labour Organization (ILO) SCORE trainer has urged businesses to ensure they adopt risk assessment and practical safety management measures at the workplace to curb the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.

Ghana just like numerous countries in Africa and the world at large is faced with the crisis caused by the deadly Coronavirus disease.

In the last few months, it has not been business as usual with all sectors of life forced to adopt new ways of doing things.

Even in the midst of the pandemic, businesses continue to work to ensure economies do not collapse.

In a bid to help businesses and companies to carry on their work in a safer environment, the ILO in collaboration with Sustaining Competitive and Responsible Enterprises (SCORE), and with support from Norad has organized a WEBINAR to give education on safety protocols for the workplace.

Interacting with participants from Ghana and other parts of Africa as the main presenter in the WEBINAR on Zoom on Wednesday, Mrs. Bernice Wilmot Oppong called for strict adherence to all safety protocols at the workplace as directed by the government and health experts.

“As the saying goes, crisis is the mother of invention. We should try and invent a lot of things so that we will eliminate physical touching at the workplace to help prevent the spread of Covid-19”, she noted

Her presentation which centered on the theme ‘Covid-19 Risk Assessment and Practical Safety Management at the workplace’ saw her charging business owners to make provision for all safety measures at the workplace while providing the necessary Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) for all employees.

Mrs. Bernice Wilmot Oppong also advised that all employees should be grouped according to their respective levels of risk in relation to health conditions to ensure appropriate controls are adopted to curb any potential spread in case someone is carrying the virus.

“If possible, we should allow workers to work from home. Not all workers can work from home. If you are a machine operator there is no way you can work from home. You have to work at the company premises. But if the worker can work from home then we should try and provide them the necessary tools they will need to perform their task and provide adequate supervision”, she added.

Ghana as of Wednesday, June 3, 2020, has recorded 8,548 Coronavirus cases. Out of that number, there are 5,378 actives cases with 3,123 recoveries and 38 deaths as well.