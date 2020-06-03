University Of Ghana Maintains Online Teaching And Exams

The University of Ghana says it will continue with its planned online teaching and learning for the second semester of the 2019/2020 academic year.

School authorities say, its intended online end of semester examinations scheduled for between June and July will also be conducted as earlier communicated.

“The University's ongoing Online Teaching and Learning Programme for the second semester of the 2019/2020 academic year will progress as planned. Therefore, examinations for all students, including final year students, scheduled to commence from June 8, 2020, to July 3, 2020, will proceed as originally planned,” management of the University announced in a statement.

However, the university says provisions are being made to receive registered final year students who still want the university facilities and resources to prepare for the examinations.

“Arrangements are being made to receive registered final year students who may wish to relocate to the campuses of the University to make use of on-campus resources from June 15, 2020, till July 3, 2020, which is the end of the examination period.”

Makeup classes have been arranged for students who as a result of network and other challenges were unable to participate in the online teaching and learning that was held before the easing of the restrictions.

“All final year students who were unable to participate in the Online Teaching and Learning Programme, are expected back on campus from June 15, 2020. Make-up lessons will be from June 22, 2020, to July 10, 2020. Final examinations will be from July 18 to August 1, 2020” – portions of the statement added.

Meanwhile, the University will in the coming days outline its safety protocols for students who wish to come back to school.

Final year varsity students to go back to school

University students in their final year are expected to resume school on Monday, June 15, 2020.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 10th televised address, announced the reopening of schools for final year students only to prepare and enable them to take their exit examinations.

University lectures will take place with half the class sizes.

But, foreign tertiary students who are outside the country and are identified will be allowed to return granted their country will allow them to exit.

---citinewsroom