Covid-19: KCCR Researcher Warns Of Possible Cases Surge After Easing Of Restrictions

With the easing of the restrictions, a virologist at the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR), Dr. Michael Owusu is warning of a possible hike in cases that could overwhelm their testing centre as well as others.

President Akufo-Addo in his tenth address to the nation eased the restrictions imposed on social and religious gatherings.

Dr. Michael Owusu, who has been working on coronaviruses for over a decade, says this could cause a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. He believes that some people may not strictly comply with the protocols following the easing of restrictions which could further endanger others and cause a spread.

According to him, the concentration should be on how cases would be detected early enough and managed to ensure they do not result in deaths.

“Once people are moving out and then we keep easing these activities, there is a possibility that some people may not entirely adhere to these measures and therefore, the number of cases may go up. Increasing infections is something we have to live with. We have to know that the numbers will always go up but the ability to pick them early, to isolate them, to manage them so it doesn't result in death is what we have to put our efforts in so we can reduce deaths that cone with some of these surges.”

He wants the government to support various testing centres to boost their capacity. He also called for other testing centres to be established to test as many samples as possible in case there is a surge in cases.

He added that the government should fast track processes to get rapid diagnostic tests ready in order to augment the already existing testing regime.

“I think that easing restrictions should be part of our cycle. You can't forever lockdown. You cannot forever sit home. It's something that would have to come which is what has started. But easing restrictions must go along with measures- measures in terms of the preventive measures, surveillance measures, contact tracing measures and testing measures. I think that the testing capacity is still low and I will wish that once the restriction easing has started, we should gradually increase the number of testing sites and supply more reagents so once there are surges, this can be managed. I think that the testing capacity we have now, we are still limited.”

“It's possible when the surges happen, we will not be able to test the population. I think this is what we have to focus our attention on. I will call on the government to work quickly on the rapid diagnostic tests- the RDTs, so they can support the PCR testing we have been doing so that we don't put too much pressure on the molecular testing sites that we have in the country,” he said.

The Director of KCCR, Prof. Richard Odame Philips insists that the Centre currently is not overwhelmed as they are able to test about 30,000 samples in a month. He says they are in constant touch with authorities to monitor the number of cases they record on a daily basis and are given resources to correspond to that.

“Usually, we talk. We keep on engaging with public health authorities to monitor the numbers that are coming and depending on the numbers, we get reagents from Accra and then we do the testing. So for now, I think we are okay. We are running the test and we haven't run out yet. So I think we still have a positive outlook,” he stated.

He believes that there will not be a surge in cases once people comply with all COVID-19 safety protocols. He is thus urging members of the general public to adhere to all protocols since experts say the virus may stay for a while.

---citinewsroom