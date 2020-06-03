ModernGhanalogo

03.06.2020 Headlines

Covid-19 Cases Now At 8,548

Ghana’s Covid-19 cases have risen to 8,548.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) case management has updated.

Some 3,132 Covid-19 patients have also recovered with the death toll at 38.

The active cases for Ghana is 5,378.

More soon...
