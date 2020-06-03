Covid-19 Cases Now At 8,548 LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Ghana’s Covid-19 cases have risen to 8,548. The Ghana Health Service (GHS) case management has updated. Some 3,132 Covid-19 patients have also recovered with the death toll at 38. The active cases for Ghana is 5,378. More soon... CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus pandemic
Covid-19 Cases Now At 8,548
Ghana’s Covid-19 cases have risen to 8,548.
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) case management has updated.
Some 3,132 Covid-19 patients have also recovered with the death toll at 38.
The active cases for Ghana is 5,378.
