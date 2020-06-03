Covid-19: Stay Home If You're Unwell – Education Ministry To Students
Final year students who are unable to resume classes due to ill health have been asked to use online and other digital platforms to prepare for their exams, says the Education Ministry.
The sector ministry has asked students who are unwell or have health conditions not to resume classes when schools reopen later this month.
Concerns have been raised as to how these students will prepare for their final exams.
Addressing these concerns, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Education Ministry, Vincent Ekow Essafuah said, “It is the responsibility of the parents to take care of their kids. If you suspect a case of fever, malaria, or any kind of sickness, it is of your own interest not to send your child to school because you may not know what the cause may be. So it is important that parents understand that they must make sure they feel safe before they can send them to school. We are not in normal times.”
“However, the online classes are still ongoing. So what was available for them before the reopening of schools should still be used. But we cannot take care of the health situations of the kids while they are home. It is the sole responsibility of the parents. However, if they are in school, then teachers, who serve as loco parents, will now have to report the issue to any of the health directorates around,” he added.
Background
Schools in the country were ordered to shut down after a directive from the President, Nana Akufo-Addo on March 15, 2020, as part of measures to stop the further spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.
The President, however, on Sunday, May 31, 2020, reopened schools for only final year students to prepare and enable them to take their final examinations.
On the back of this, the Education Minister outlined some guidelines for reopening schools following the easing of restrictions on academic activities for final year students while addressing the press on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Guidelines for school reopening
For Junior High Schools:
Re-opening on Monday, June 29, 2020
Final Year Students (JHS 3) only
Eleven Weeks of Academic work and then one week for BECE
All classes to be split – No more than 30 students in a class
Classes will be from 9 am to 1 pm each day (Reduced School Day)
No breaks outside the classroom
Schools will have enhanced daily health protocols
Schools will be unavailable for religious activities
No sports or sporting events
For Senior High Schools:
Re-opening on Monday, June 22, 2020
Final year students (SHS 3) and SHS 2 Gold Track only
Six weeks of academic work then five weeks for WASSCE
All classes to be split – No more than 25 students in a class
All day students in Boarding Schools will be in boarding
Day schools will have enhanced daily health protocols
Dining will be in batches in boarding schools
No visitors allowed
Schools are unavailable for religious activities
No sports and sporting events
For Tertiary institutions:
Re-opening on Monday, June 15, 2020
Final year students only
Six weeks of academic work and four weeks for exams
Split all classes
Private tertiary institutions are to provide to NCTE
Number of Staff
Number of Final Year Students
All Non-MoE educational institutions are also expected to re-open on Monday, June 15, 2020
Foreign Students who are outside the country and are identified will be allowed to return granted their country will allow them exit.
For Junior High Schools:
For Senior High Schools:
For Tertiary institutions:
