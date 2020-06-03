Covid-19: Eastern Regional Minister Worried Over Scepticism Among Residents Could Surge Infections

The Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour is worried residents still doubt the existence of the coronavirus.

This according to him is making it more difficult to sensitize residents on the preventive measures.

Health officials in the Eastern Region have recorded 134 cases of the disease so far with 95 recoveries.

Eric Kwakye Darfour who was speaking on the sidelines of the official reopening of Afcon Construction Camp B site at Kpong in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality believes the successes may be short-lived if residents fail to adhere to the safety protocols.

“When the President actually eased some of the restrictions, I engaged religious leaders and they told me that the President said they could bring 100 people into the church building so can we keep the others out? How do you do that? Someone also asked if we can start bringing people into the mosque other than the June 5, commencement date? But I told them to wait for the time to come. So we are battling not only the virus but also the scepticism associated with the existence of the virus. That is our major headache. So please, let us all help to educate the public so we can drive away this virus.”

The Ghana Health Service's update on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, indicated that 227 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded raising the country's case count to 8,297.

Two more persons have died from the disease in Ghana bringing the country's death toll to 38.

According to the Ghana Health Service's update, some 39 persons who contracted the virus have also recovered increasing the recoveries count to 2,986.

---citinewsroom