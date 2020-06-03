ACECD Construct A Learning Centre For Apesokubi

On 3rd June 2020, the Chiefs and Elders of Apesokubi Traditional Area cut the sod for the construction of an ultra-modern e-Learning Centre at Apesokubi D/A JHS in the Biakoye District of Oti region.

The project is fully funded by the Africa Centre For Education And Community Development (ACECD).

ACECD is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to advancing education and social development in sub-Saharan Africa. The organisation focuses mainly on holistic education and infrastructural development, social and economic empowerment, Climate change, and sustainable development.

The Chiefs and the Elders thanked the Board of Directors, the Executive Director Rev. Fr. Richard Kwabena Akrofi Baafi and the Country Director Kofi Baafi for their constant support for the Apesokubi community in the area of infrastructural development.

The Chiefs acknowledged the importance of e-Learning for quality education in modern society. During this time that the COVID-19 Pandemic has made face-to-face school attendance difficult, such a facility will contribute significantly to improving teaching and learning including adult learning.

The project is expected to be completed in 12-weeks approximately.