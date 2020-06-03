The Gospel Is Not A Money Making Tool – Rev. Agyekum

Reverend Stephen Johnson Agyekum, Head Pastor of the Banner of Grace Family Chapel International, has advised pastors to desist from the heavy desire of making monetary gains the focus with which they operate a church.

He said: “The Gospel is not about money. I am not interested in money, but in the lives of the people. Because if I have the money and my member is affected by the disease, am I doing the right thing?

“We are here to take care of the Lord's people, because He has commissioned us to watch over his flock, not to allow them to go through unfortunate situations that could endanger their lives.”

Rev. Agyekum gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, after President Akufo-Addo, announced an ease on the restriction on social gathering, including church services, to enable churches to operate under specific guidelines amid the COVID-19 period.

He said although the President had eased the restrictions, it was important that churches would not be in a haste to open and operate, until they had put strict and protective measures in places to safeguard their members from contracting and spreading the virus.

Responding to beliefs by a section of the public that some religious leaders, especially prophets were lobbying that churches be opened so they could keep generating monies from members for their personal gains.

Rev. Agyekum said: “It is not about ministers and their families enjoying themselves, but it is about Salvation. The ultimate aim is winning souls for Christ”.

“In the developed countries, we hear of men of God who have died due to the Coronavirus. If you are a prophet and you contract this disease and die, what will your money do for you?”

The Head Pastor encouraged churches to set up digital or social media platforms and other safe means to reach out to members, until the nation develops an upper hand on the disease.

“In communities where each one stays in his or her house, people are stigmatized when they show signs of COVID-19. How much more when people attend church and sit close to each other. Let someone say, I went to Banner of Grace Church and got infected with COVID-19, and see what will happen,” he said.

