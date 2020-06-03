Fuel Tanker Falls On 'Trotro,' Kills Two Passengers At Osamkrom

Two passengers on-board a 'trotro' met their untimely death when a gas fuel tanker fell on a vehicle they were travelling in at Osamkrom in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region on Tuesday afternoon.

The fully loaded tanker with registration number (GN 7728-16) was traveling from Accra towards Swedru while the Hyundai trotro with registration number (GT 4110-13) was traveling from the opposite direction.

Assistant Division Officer (ADO) II Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), confirmed the tragic incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He said the GNFS received a distress call at about 1245hours yesterday Tuesday 02, 2020 and a team was dispatched to the scene from Swedru.

The nature of the accident posed a serious challenge to the GNFS personnel as they tried to lift up the tanker loaded with Gas to have access to the passenger vehicle that was fully trapped between a ditch and the gas tanker while managing the risk of explosion from the tanker.

Upon assessment, the fire personnel from Swedru called for assistance from Agona Nsaba, Winneba and Apam fire Stations and it took them hours to reach the trap victims who were already dead.

The tanker driver and his mate sustained injuries and were rushed to Swedru Hospital and the bodies of the deceased were taken to the Mortuary of the same Hospital Police.

---GNA