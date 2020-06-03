Afigya Kwabre South District Benefits From President Akufo-Addo's Year Of Roads

Listen to article

On the first day of the sixth month of this year twenty-twenty, I was privileged to join my Honorable Member of Parliament William Owuraku Aidoo and other government and party dignitaries to cut sod for the construction of some roads in the Afigya Kwabre South District/Constituency.

These roads comprise of;

1. Aboaso to Ankaase through to Nantan roads.

2. Mpobi to Daboya through to Ankaase roads.

3. Swedru to Wawase through to Mpobi roads.

4. Mpobi to Ejuratia through to Ankaase roads.

5. Aboaso (Toll Booth) to Hemang through to Ejuratia.

I took advantage of the opportunity to express gratitude of the people of Afigya Kwabre South to H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP government for their continued support to the district/constituency.

Indeed, under the able leadership of President Akufo-Addo, the Afigya Kwabre South district has seen and still seeing massive infrastructural development. It is amongst these successes that sod has been cut for the construction of these roads.

We have others still to consider and with the opportunity gained, I did not fail to petition submissions on same.

In the coming days, sod shall be cut for the construction of the Buoho to Maase through to Meduma roads and others.

Execution of other facilities/projects and inauguration of programs geared towards aiding the developmental agenda of the district are equally on paper (extension and provision of electricity, water, better health facilities, job creation and massive youth employment, among others) and shall be adequately provided to cater for the needs of the people in the shortest possible time, hopefully before 2021.