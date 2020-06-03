The 4th Secret Of JJ

Listen to article

I WAS TOLD JUNE 4TH WAS A NATIONAL DISASTER,

ONLY TO GROW AND REALIZE HE IS HUMAN RATHER,

A SELFLESS HOUSE CLEANER.

Had I the chance to enforce my stands,

I'd dance till everyone understands,

And would proclaim a period of enlightenment,

That our historians failed to document;

The hidden secret of of Parliament,

Which hid from us the sacred monument,

That birthed the bouncy baby of 4th June,

Who took blame and a bitter fortune,

And vaccinated the castle for us all to be immune.

Yet, does immunity connote dancing to every tune?

What is the need for a "demo" with no one to see?

Is there a weed at all if all plants are useful by Mr Bee?

An answer is our only youthful plea,

And further expiations if need be,

Should we hail our democracy at sea?

Since the contractor doesn't trust his carnal sense of judgement,

He uses the Spirit Level in ensuring accurate alignment.

But the mason who fails to employ quality material,

Only meets clients with the pocket of an actuarial.

Ghana, our beloved country is free forever!

Only stays with those who still remember,

And not those who disregard the latter.

Since then, have we grown any stronger?

Because they believe in their doubts,

Always questioning our Freedom shouts,

Enviously finger pointing those who shed blood,

Which is now the palmy they rather flood.

Our education is free forever!

Our resources are ours together,

Our land is our settlement eternal,

Our jobs are abundant perennial.

Many more proclamations I call euphemistic,

With nothing tangible nor dreams futuristic,

Waiting to take disasters keenly opportunistic,

And making campaigns out of a common pandemic,

With names suggesting to be Patriotic,

Others accolade themselves as Democratic,

Bombarding us with manifestos in our premises,

And decorating our streets with poetic promises.

It's of no use changing names without changing hearts.

Are elections necessary if parties are armed with darts?

With politicians raiding our media with armour carts,

Citizens queue up for kenkey and waakye as well as ID cards,

No more Media freedom in our own orchards.

I see an upsurge in mature minds,

Different from the revolutionary kinds.

But mustn't we foster tranquillity as this year rescinds?

In you did Nkrumah and June 4th confide,

And you have election 2020 to decide,

Whatever choice we make, in Ghana we all reside.