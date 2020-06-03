Eastern Region: 95 Persons Recover From COVID-19

Listen to article

The Eastern Regional Director of Ghana Health Service, Dr. Alberta Britwum Nyarko says 95 persons out of a total of 134 who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Eastern Region have fully recovered from the disease.

This was announced by the Eastern Regional Health Director on Tuesday, June 2 during the official reopening of the Afcon Construction Camp B site at Kpong in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.

Speaking during a short briefing she said; “For the Eastern Region, we have 134 cases so far but I must also say that 95 out of these 134 have fully recovered which means that we have at least 70 percent recovery as at now. Unfortunately, we have some of our health workers also infected which some of them in line of duty or because of community spread. We have 21 of our health workers who have so far been infected and seven of them have also recovered.”

Dr. Nyarko further mentioned that there is ongoing surveillance by health authorities to make sure that further infections are minimized and contained.

“We had all the cooperation of the company, the local government authority, security and also from the indefatigable health staff who had to work 24 hours every day for the past 10 weeks to ensure that we can proudly say, the outbreak is over, here in Kpong and Afcon Camp B. We assure you of the fact that surveillance is still going on. We are not out of the woods yet because the infection is still in Ghana,” she noted.

Source: firstnewsroom.com |Sackey Samuel|Ghana