Expect More Court Buildings – CJ Assures

Chief Justice (CJ) Akwasi Anin-Yeboah has given an assurance that more court buildings will be constructed during his tenure.

According to him, he has carefully analyzed and realized that the number of courts in the country is not enough to promote the justice delivery system.

In this regard, the CJ has said he has made it his personal policy to ensure that more modern court buildings are constructed to boost justice delivery.

According to him, the justice delivery system in the country will experience massive transformation when more court buildings are built in the various districts.

Justice Anin-Yeboah made the announcement when he cut the tape to open a modern court complex faculty at Akropong in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District.

The traditional leaders at Akropong provided the land, and the Atwima Nwabiagya North District Assembly offered some support to put up the court building.

He lauded the Akropong chiefs and the district assembly for a good job done and entreated other chiefs and assemblies to learn from them.

“Our revered chiefs should provide lands for court buildings, and the various assemblies should also offer logistical support,” the CJ said.

He stated that “access to justice delivery is key to help maintain law and order and also accelerate national development, so we need more courts.”

Justice Anin-Yeboah said he was thrilled with the imposing court building at Akropong, giving an assurance that the court would be upgraded to a circuit court soon.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, on his part, admonished the managers and users of the new court to take good care of it, so it would last long.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Benito Owusu-Bio, in his succinct remarks, said government was committed to promoting justice for all, thereby leading to national growth.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Atwima Nwabiagya North, Rebecca Yeboah, stated that bringing justice delivery on the doorstep of the ordinary Ghanaian was key to development.

Nana Sarfo Kantanka, Chief of Akropong; Nana Amoapim Brenya I, Chief of Barekese; and Kaleem Abdallah, the Atwima Nwabiagya North District Coordinating Director, were there.

---Daily Guide