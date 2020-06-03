Atua Government Hospital Male Ward Facility Ready As Isolation And Treatment Centre

In as much as the deadly Coronavirus has become a global canker, Atua Government Hospital in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of Eastern Region has offered it, Male Ward, as isolation and treatment centre for COVID-19 patients as part of it ‘frontline efforts’ to support the fight against the disease.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Daffour opened the renovated Male Ward of the Atua Government Hospital as an Isolation and treatment facility for COVID- 19 patients.

Speaking at a short ceremony before commissioning the facility for use, the Regional Minister stated that; following the passionate appeal by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to every district to have an isolation and treatment centre in its locality, the Atua Government Hospital thought the importance and decided to offer its Male Ward to accommodate and treat persons infected.

He further stressed that with the kind gesture to vacate its Male Ward facility into a treatment and isolation center for COVID- 19 patients, President of the land Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo will be extremely happy with the step been taken by the Health Center.

“I know the president will be very and extremely happy that Atua you have shown the way and you have given us this facility. Although it was there already but through your innovative ideas, you have provided a center that can take up about 50 people that can conveniently, medically, and appropriately kept here and treated” the Minister who doubles as Member of Parliament for Nkwakwa constituency expressed.

The Lawmaker thereby noted of green light given to the Afcons Construction Limited to commence work on the Tema – Akosombo railways project.

“It’s almost three months away from today that we stop the Afcon workers from working but we have given them the green light today to go back to duties after all those victims who contracted the disease have fully recovered by God’s grace,” he said.

Dr. Alberta Bretwum Nyarko, Regional Director of Ghana Health Services in the Eastern Region appreciated the efforts of the management of the Atua Government Hospital for the treatment centre and appealed to the public to assist them with beds which can enable them to handle more cases if the need arises.

“I used this opportunity to thank the management of the Atua Government Hospital for handing over the male ward to be turned into what it has become now. We urged the general public to assist us with more beds that can help us contain more cases,” she opined.

Dr. Alberta however called all citizenry to stop stigmatization on COVID-19 patients since the act won’t help the course against the global canker.