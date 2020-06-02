Shame On The Rapist By Joseph Yaw Mawunyo Listen to articleMy tongue cannot see the taste of salt, of all the things I've heard and seenLeaving my clueless heart with no clues Innocent palaces under attackWith men plugging their pride with their hearts attachedWicked men pulling daughters legs apart... A psychological warfareLeaving victims on our unguarded streets.Hanging their dreams to dry. Our days now are like the sun without the dayThe moon with no nightWith hashtags trying to make things right Justice in prison for lifeFreedom gradually losing the fightLeaving victims to pay the price... Protect our girlsTheir lives matterTheir consent matters...
