02.06.2020 Poem

Shame On The Rapist 

By Joseph Yaw Mawunyo
My tongue cannot see the taste of salt, of all the things I've heard and seen

Leaving my clueless heart with no clues

 

Innocent palaces under attack

With men plugging their pride with their hearts attached

Wicked men pulling daughters legs apart...

 

A psychological warfare

Leaving victims on our unguarded streets.

Hanging their dreams to dry.

 

Our days now are like the sun without the day

The moon with no night

With hashtags trying to make things right

 

Justice in prison for life

Freedom gradually losing the fight

Leaving victims to pay the price...

 

Protect our girls

Their lives matter

Their consent matters...
