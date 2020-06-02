Bosoma Market Reopened

The Sunyani Municipal Assembly has re-opened the Nana Bosoma Market after shutting it down for about a month over social distancing issues.

As part of measures to stem the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Sunyani Municipality, the authorities in collaboration with the Sunyani Municipal COVID-19 Prevention Taskforce and the Sunyani Traditional Council shutdown the market.

The authorities accordingly created satellite markets for traders to promote social distancing so as to stem the spread of the COVID-19.

Superintendent of Police Haruna Alhassan, the Commander of the Taskforce told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Tuesday in Sunyani, that the opening of the market followed series of meetings the Municipal Assembly held with the market leaders.

He said enough precautionary measures had been put in place to promote social distancing, hand washing with soap under running water and other safety protocols at the market and the Taskforce would continue to monitor to ensure that traders complied with the protocols.

Supt. Alhassan said the Municipal Assembly would not hesitate to shut down the market again if traders abused or violates the laid down protocols.

---GNA