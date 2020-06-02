State Seek Leave To Acquire Woyome's Properties To Settle His Debt

The State has filed an application at the Supreme Court to seek leave to acquire properties owned by Alfred Agbesi Woyome, a businessman and self-acclaimed financier of the National Democratic Congress political party.

The motion for leave of the court by the Attorney General is based on the fact that auctioneers were unable to sell the properties because of the fear that they could be returned to him in case there is a change in government.

The AG is therefore praying the court to have Woyome's property transferred to the National Security.

Woyome owes the state about GHC 47.2 million and the sale of his properties was to settle his indebtedness.

When the motion for leave for the acquisition was called at the Supreme Coirt, Woyome wanted to address the five member panel presided over by Chief Justice Anin Yeboah.

The CJ indicated the Woyome's lawyer has written to the apex court saying he was unwell and prayed the court to adjourn to June 8, by which his lawyer would be present in court.

The court told Woyome that if he had anything to tell the court, he should inform his lawyer.

"You can tell your lawyer what you want to tell us," the CJ advised

"If you have money pay and get your properties back," the CJ added.

The case has been adjourned to June 24, for the state to move its motion.

On July 29, 2014, the court ordered Woyome to refund GHC 51.2 million on basis that he obtained the money through invalid contracts between the state and Waterville Holdings Limited in the year 2016.

However the sale of Woyome's properties has not been materialized.

This is because potential buyers are reportedly afraid to purchase the properties because they feel the properties may be restored to Woyome in the future.

Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, National Security Minister made this known in a letter dated March 4, this year and addressed to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General.

The letter made reference to the Supreme Court's order to have the properties of Mr. Woyome auctioned to settle judgment debt.

The assets in question included two mansions at Trassaco Estate, a house at Kpehe where he resides, an office complex of Anator Holdings, residential building at Abelemkpe and a stone quarry in the Eastern Region including its plants and equipment.

---GNA