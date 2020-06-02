BuLoG Condemned So-Calld MCE's Elections at Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly

Listen to article

The Bureau of Local Governance totally Condemned the alleged elections that took place at the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly (TNMA) (graphiconline.com).

Since the Local Government was with us even before Gold Coast era in 1852 (Kessey, 1995: cited by Arthur, 2017) and indirectly re-introduced by the then British Government in 1878 (Arthur, 2017), and also had our first new local government elections in 1952 (Arthur, 2017), till now, we have not witnessed such a bloody Local Elections like what occurred in the Western Region of Ghana before.

Per the Standing Orders, order 13 (1), "The Presiding Member of the Assembly shall;

(a) convene and sign notices of all meetings of the Assembly except the inaugural meeting",

and here is the case, according to the PM (Oyerepa FM 100.7), he didn't sign any letter to convene i.e. any meeting to elect the MCE.

According to the 1992 Constitution, article 243 (1), "There shall be District Chief Executive for every district who shall be appointed by the President with the prior approval of not less than two-thirds majority of members at the Assembly present and voting at the meeting".

Article 21 (3) of the UDHR, "The will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government; this will shall be expressed in periodic and genuine elections which shall be by universal and equal suffrage and shall be held by secret vote or by equivalent free voting procedures".

Finally, we called upon the authorities to do justice to what has happened at TNMA.

Thanks.

Signed.

Nana Kwame Obeng Akatii

0244207544

(Executive Director)

Cc:

Office of the President, Accra.

Office of the Speaker of Parliament, Accra.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Accra.

Dr. Eric Oduro-Osea

Adviser,

Local Government Ministry,

Accra

MMDA's.

All Media House.