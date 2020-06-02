Amansan Skill Training Institute Joins United Nations Global Compact

Listen to article

As part of its ongoing commitment to its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the Amansan Skill Training Institute a leading provider of Technical Vocational Education Training(TVET) in Ghana has become a signatory member of the United Nations Global Compact the world’s largest corporate responsibility initiative with over 9,000 business and non-business participants in 135 countries.

Amansan Skill Training Institute joins the likes of Unilever Ghana Limited, AGI, Ghana Chamber of Mines, Glico, and others that want to have a meaningful impact on society.

“We believe in unleashing human potential and pledge to keep the Sustainable Development Goals at the forefront of everything we do. We’re proud to stand up in support of skill training, championing TVET education and well-being, and making sure individuals have access to quality education and decent work” said Eric Fosu, CEO/Principal Amansan Skill Training Institute.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact guides and supports the global business community in advancing UN goals and values through responsible corporate practices. The framework focuses on ten principles in the areas of human rights, labor, the environment and anti-corruption.

Under the UN Global Compact, companies work together with UN agencies, labor groups and society to lead a new era of sustainability. By bringing committed companies together with relevant experts and stakeholders, the UN Global Compact provides a collaborative space to generate and implement advanced corporate sustainability practices.

Added Eric Fosu “We are very pleased to join a community of companies and stakeholders who are equally committed to corporate stewardship.’’ “As a direct result of our involvement with the United Nations Global Compact we are committed to expanding our efforts to other regions in Ghana and the West African sub region including people development, support for our communities, environmental stewardship, and supply chain management.”

The Amansan Skill Training Institute(ASTI) www.astigh.com a COVET accredited institution is at the forefront for training apprentices and master craftsmen in cosmetology, textiles, and garment.

The Institute also produces face masks amidst the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus.